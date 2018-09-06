Automobile Firm Gives Out Car in Promo

Judith Obaze

In its bid to make car ownership affordable and accessible, Throne Autos has given out a Toyota Corolla Car to a lucky winner in its promo.

The Chairman, Auto Group, Mr. Olalekan Ilori, presented the winner to journalists at a media briefing held in Lagos. Ilori, who said due to the unpleasant experiences and difficulties in buying car by the majority of Nigerian citizens, the company decided to use its dealership agreement with car manufacturing companies in the United States

of America (USA) and Canada to ensure that Nigerians benefits irrespective of their economic status in the society.

“The Throne Auto Giveaway season one, is part of our commitment to the general public, that irrespective of their economic status in the society, dream of owning a car of their choice is possible.

“Also it is our corporate social responsibility as we continuously grow our market share, which is a reflection of the positive contribution to complement the consistent quality performance of our distinct services,” he said.

On his part, the Managing Director, Mr. Oladapo Oladimeji, noted that the initiative was the brainchild of the leadership of the organisation, whose foray in auto sales industry stemmed from the continued short changing of the Nigerians by local and foreign dealers.

“The hidden charges, delayed delivery and other untidy acts employed by unlicenced auto dealers, make buying car from the USA and Canada difficult for those seeking for western automobiles.

Earlier the winner, Mr. Abimbola Kazeem, thanked the company for the kind gesture bestowed on him.