Ejiofor Alike

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote and other top federal government officials were at the Silicon Valley, California, United States, recently, to canvass for foreign direct investment (FDI) into Nigeria.

They met with over 25 key international players in the Information Communication Technology(ICT) industry.

According to a statement by the NCDMB, the main objective of the visit was to promote the ample investment opportunities in the country’s key sectors like ICT, oil and gas, power, agriculture, and solid minerals. The delegation also highlighted Nigeria’s market size, entrepreneurial spirit, vibrant young demography, fiscal incentives for pioneer investments.

Wabote was invited on the trip to expatiate on the NCDMB’s strategies to deepen collaborations and sectorial linkages between the oil and gas industry and the ICT sector.

He used the opportunity to discuss with top fund managers, sister agencies and the founders of the start-up companies on the Board’s focus areas in Research and Development (R&D) and support for companies domiciled in Nigeria.

The Board has developed a pathway for developing research and development capabilities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and is partnering with various local and international stakeholders on the initiatives it is pursuing in this regard.

About Nigerian 11 start-up companies in innovation and technology had the opportunity to make presentations to the foreign investors on their business models and the support they require.

The presentations covered the application of technology and innovation to address challenges in logistics, procurement, healthcare, financial services and insurance.

On his part, Osinbajo thanked the investors for honouring the invitation and the Nigerian delegation for the efforts put into planning the event to make it a resounding success. The delegation also visited the offices of Google and Linkedin in the Silicon Valley.

Other key officials in the Nigerian delegation included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the heads of Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), and Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

JC International Bags Certification

As part of its commitment to continually meet national and international standards and provide superior services to clients, JC international, an inspection and training company has received the Enhanced Survey Programme (ESP)certification from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The certification which is an upgrade of the ABS Non-ESP qualified JC International to perform Hull Gauging services on ABS class of oil tank vessels, oil bunkers, FPSOs (Floating Production Storage and Offloading), rigs and tank farms.

Speaking on the milestone, the Service Delivery Manager, JC International, Charles Onyuku, explained that the company would continue to provide best-in-class solutions to address clients’ specific challenges.

“As market demands expand, we will continue to invest in our people and processes; and maintain excellence in conformance with international standards”; he said.

Also, Head, Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC), JC International, Theo Aren, noted that the certification affirmed JC International’s Quality Management System ability to steadily provide gauging services on MODU, oil tank vessels, FPSOs, tank farms and oil bunkers which ABS surveyors may rely on to make decisions affecting classification or statutory surveys.

The Principal Surveyor-in-charge, ABS Lagos, Richard Ighoroje commended JC International for its commitment towards maintaining international standards, stating that the certification was awarded to the company after a rigorous audit during which the company was found worthy, in accordance with ABS guidelines and requirements for service providers.