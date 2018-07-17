Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

As part of the efforts towards the establishment of a new national carrier, the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, yesterday, met with Aeroplane manufacturers, Airbus, to negotiate for the acquisition of the desired aircraft.

Sirika in a statement by the ministry’s Deputy Director in charge of Press, Mr. James Odaudu, noted that, the ongoing Farnborough International Air Show, in London, UK is an opportunity to negotiate with the airline manufacturers to get the most competitive and best value-for-money deals for the country.

The minister, who is attending the Air Show, an event that brings the biggest and the best in the industry, in London, hinted that, “he would also explore every opportunity available at the show, to attract more prospective investors into the Nigerian aviation environment given the ongoing efforts to establish a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria, Concession of some airports in the country and other components of the Aviation Roadmap the federal government launched at its inception.”

“To this end, the Minister earlier, met with the Management of Standard Chartered Bank and is scheduled to meet the management of Boeing and other aircraft manufacturers on Tuesday,” he said.

“Before the meetings, the minister had inspected the Nigerian stand at the weeklong International Air Show where he expressed satisfaction with the organisation,” he added.