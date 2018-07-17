Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday made his first public appearance in Ado Ekiti after his party lost Saturday’s governorship election to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The governor walked round Ado Ekiti capital city amidst rousing reception on the streets by admirers and by-standers.

Fayose, who went to the palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, was mobbed by the people in areas such as Okesa,

Oja Bisi, Ojaba, Irona and Oke Oriomi.

The APC candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, trounced the candidate of the

Peoples Democratic Party, Prof Kolapo Olusola in the election.

The former governor polled a total of 197,459 to defeat Olusola, who garnered 178,121 votes in the keenly contested electoral battle.

Reporting to the monarch, the governor said it was unfortunate that he and his supporters were still being hounded after the election had

come and gone.

“I have come to officially tell your sir, as the paramount ruler of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, that the Government House was invaded by

the police. Over 400 of our members are being detained as we speak now.

“After the poll on Saturday, my wife was prevented from entering the Government House for about 45 minutes. Since last Wednesday, security agents had laid siege to the Government House, and were subjecting

people to untold hardship coming in or going out.

“The poll has come and gone irrespective of what we went through. The constitution says I am still the governor till October 16 this year.

Our state radio and television stations have been shut down. And there has been no means of getting across to our people.

“It was only this morning that security agents at the entrance of the Government House were withdrawn. If we have been robbed I still have a

right to life and my family has a right to life too.

“The man that won has three units of the police protecting him. All my security men have been withdrawn since last Wednesday. I am only left

with just a few.

“Harassing me is not in the interest of democracy. People must intervene before things go out of hand. I don’t know why we should be in this situation in 2018,” he said.

Oba Adejugbe, in his reply, thanked God that nobody died during the poll.

“As if we knew, monarchs arranged many meetings before the election and pleaded with everybody that before, during and after the poll, we don’t want any trouble. We said then that whoever wins, there should be no problem. The way I see you, I know something is happening. You rarely wear this type of dress to the palace.

“I will convey your message to the Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, who is the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and we spoke

this morning and we were worried about your whereabouts.

“I appeal to security agencies that they should restore your personnel to you as the sitting governor. As Ekiti leaders, we will intervene.

You, Fayemi and Eleka are our sons. Peace must be allowed to reign. We need peace in our state,” he said.