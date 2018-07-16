*Vows to Probe Out-going Gov.

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Ekiti State Govermor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi may be set on a collision course with incumbent Governor Ayodele Fayose over a backlog of unpaid salaries, vowing to “proactively explore all avenues within the limits of the law, especially through the Transition Committee to be set up very soon, to ensure the outgoing administration prioritises the payment of the backlog of salaries to all categories of workers and pensioners.”

In a clear referrrence to governance style of Governor Ayodele Fayose , he said, ” As a survival strategy, our people were forced to hail them on the streets all in a bid to survive. They brandished this as a mark of approval, validation and popularity with our people.” Continuing the denouncement of the Fayose administration and hinting at the possibility of proving the oit-going governor, he outlined his plan to “ensure the business of governance is once again conducted in an atmosphere of transparency and accountability as we would cooperate with the relevant agencies of state to determine why our people have experienced so much suffering in spite of the vast resources that has been available to the current administration. “ He said further, “In the same vein, we would commence immediate consultations with the many corporate organisations and development agencies that had left the state due to the draconian measures put in place by the outgoing administration, in order to once again attract the participation of such enablers of jobs creation, peace, and prosperity in our state.” Part of his statement titled, ‘Victory Speech’. read, “the end of your travails is near and I congratulate us all for Reclaiming our Land and commencing the journey to Restoring our Values”. Thanking the people on behalf of the Deputy Governkr-elect, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi also for entrusting their mandate to them , Fayemi observed that it was indeed a day, ” of the liberation of Ekiti land. Our collective rescue mission and the audacious dream to reclaim our land and restore our values have attained a new height on the journey to full realization.”

Fayemi dedicated his victory at the polls, ” to the resilient people of Ekiti State whose brightness and hope never dimmed in the face of untold hardship and all forms of indignity under the PDP leadership who have ruled them like a conquered people.”

Fayemi who commented on the keen contest from which he emerged victorious said, “The very nature of elections are divisive as we cannot all see things from the same perspective, neither can we all have the same preference for political parties and candidates. However, regardless of how we voted yesterday, I encourage us all to accept the results in true democratic spirit and commence the journey to reuniting our state. Despite the divisive nature of the contest, I want you to remember our bond of unity as Ekiti people.”

The Governor-elect expressed happiness that there were reports of minor breaches as would be found with any high stakes contest, noting that the entire process was adjudged to be generally free, fair, and credible.