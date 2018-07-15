Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has described as “very impressive but a hard earned victory” for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

Fayemi, a former Minister of Solid Minerals Development, defeated his closet challenger and incumbent deputy governor of the state, Prof. Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The victory is well deserved and a confirmation of Mr. Fayemi’s clout and pedigree in the political arrangement of his state as well as the collective decision of the Ekiti people to align with the progressives towards the rapid transformation of the state,” Bello said in a statement in Minna on Sunday.

In the statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Baba Ndace, Bello said: “Fayemi’s victory also demonstrates the people’s acceptance and confidence in the All Progressive Congress (APC) to successfully pilot the affairs of the country to the next level.”

Bello expressed the hope that Fayemi’s second coming as the overnor of Ekiti State would transform the state and bring it to an enviable level among its peers.

“The victory itself demonstrates how much the people love and trust you. We are sure that you would do all you can to provide your people the best dividends of democracy they have ever had,” he said.

While also commending the people of Ekiti State for the confidence reposed in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of the APC, Bello acknowledged the effort of the party machinery that worked tirelessly to ensure the former minister’s victory at the poll.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo, National leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, my colleagues APC governors and all stakeholders who worked for this well-deserved victory,” he added.

The governor then called on the governor-elect to see his victory as a clarion call to serve and urged him to, not only extend his hands of fellowship to his opponents but also provide a level-playing field for all in the overall progress and development of the state.

He also appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, security agencies and all those who, against all odds, contributed to the orderly and peaceful conduct of the election.