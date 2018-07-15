Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, on Sunday led his Ebira compatriots resident in Ekiti State to a victory rally for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi polled a total 197,459 to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kolapo Olusola, who garnered a total of 178,121 votes.

Bello’s convoy moved from the popular Ijigbo junction to Ureje and Afe Babalola University, where many of the Ebira settlements were located.

Bello, who had been in Ekiti for over six days for the purpose of the election, waved to his people for giving votes to the APC on Saturday.

The long convoy of vehicle led to serious traffic snarl along the Ado-Ijan-Ikare road, as commuters had to wait for over 45 minutes before being allowed right of passage.

The jubilant crowd wielded their brooms, the symbol of the APC and sang anti-PDP songs to deride Governor Ayodele Fayose.