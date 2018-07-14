Information Technology and Consumer Electronics Company, Nokia and China Mobile have signed a €1billion ($1.17 billion) deal to support the Chinese mobile operator’s transition to a future-oriented network infrastructure, while providing seamless connectivity to more efficiently meet growing data traffic demand.

Under the one year frame agreement, Nokia will provide China Mobile with best-in-class, end-to-end technology solutions to enable a next-generation network for the age of the cloud and machine communications. It will also provide additional elements of its mobile radio access and core portfolio in addition to fixed access, IP routing and optical transport, customer experience management, as well as its services expertise delivering the quality, speed and reliability needed.

The deal was consummated at Sino-German Economic Forum and signed by Vice President of China Mobile, Li Huidi and Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Nokia, Hans-Jürgen Bill . Also present at the signing ceremony were the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel and the Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang.

Going forward, Nokia and China Mobile will work closely to define the products and services that will enable the operator to explore new opportunities in vertical markets. Both companies had signed a memorandum of understanding for research and testing of the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning capabilities of next-generation networks for the delivery of intelligent network optimisation and radio resource management.

The frame agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between the partnering firms in developing, trialing and deploying new technologies to enable seamless cloud connectivity and faster, more affordable internet access, meeting new demand while evolving networks for the future.

Commenting on the deal, President of Nokia Shanghai Bell, Mike Wang said: “This is a highly significant agreement with our longstanding partner that consolidates Nokia’s position as a leading provider of next-generation technologies and services in China.

We are committed to delivering industry-leading, end-to-end capabilities that will allow operators to dramatically increase performance, which will introduce new possibilities for networks of the future.”