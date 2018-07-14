Radisson Hotel Group, has announced the appointment of Frederic Feijs as the company’s Regional Director for North Africa and Egypt.

Frederic rejoins Radisson Hotel Group, where he started his career in the hospitality industry in 1998, at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel Brussels. Frederic has held leadership positions across multiple countries and continents until his most recent position as Regional General Manager in French Polynesia.

In his new role, Frederic assumes responsibility for the group’s presence in Francophone Africa and Egypt and will play a key role in the evolution of the brand in these markets. Frederic will be based at the company’s Area Support Office in Dubai.

The Belgian national with extensive experience in Francophone Africa has also worked in Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Mali and Egypt in recent years with Radisson Hotel Group.

Commenting on the new development, he said “I am very excited to re-join the Group and I’m highly honored to lead the team in Francophone Africa and Egypt. Our mission is to enrich the lives of our guests, team members and the community in this unique area and make every moment matter.”

Also speaking, the company’s Area Senior Vice President, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Tim Cordon, stated: “I am thrilled to announce Frederic’s appointment as he assumes responsibility for some of our key territories in Africa, one of Radisson Hotel Group’s core growth markets.

His past experience in this territory will play a significant role in strengthening our network in the region and increase operational synergies, for the greater benefits of owners, employees and ultimately our guests.”