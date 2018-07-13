Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the recent teargassing of the Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose by the police, saying it is a rape on democracy.

The party also said the police action was a violation of the “1999 constitution as amended” especially the provision which granted immunity and protection to a serving governor.

The party made these known in a protest letter sent to the Inspector General of Police (IG), Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotu Idris, through the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Yakadi.

In the letter presented by the party’s state Working Committee led by its Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Beji, it said the violation of the constitution, especially the fundamental human rights of a sitting governor is totally condemnable, thereby asking “all Nigerians to rise against the trend before it gets out of hand”.

“The way he was treated, and the withdrawal of his security men is unacceptable,” the party said, adding that the police should immediately restore the security aides of the governor.

The PDP said in an election period, the police should be seen to be fair and just to all the parties and should also provide the enabling environment for people to cast their votes without any form of intimidation or molestation.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Yakadi, who received the letter from the PDP delegation, promised to transmit the document to the IG.

Yakadi commended the PDP for the mature manner they conducted themselves, saying that the police would continue to protect people and their property in the state.

In the meantime, a PDP presidential hopeful and former Minister of Social Development, Alhaji Kabiru Taminu Turaki, is expected in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday on a mobilisation visit.

Turaki, according to the state Chairman of the party, Beji, would be accompanied by top officials of his presidential campaign organisation including the Director General, Mr Bonnie Haruna, and the Deputy Director General (North), Col. Habibu Shuiabu, among others.

During the visit, he would pay a courtesy call on former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), before addressing stakeholders at the PDP Secretariat.