The extradition order for Carles Puigdemont, the ex-president of the Spanish region of Catalonia, will soon be approved by the attorney general of the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, a spokesperson told dpa Thursday.

A court in the northern German city of Schleswig on Thursday ruled that Puigdemont could be extradited on charges of misappropriation of public funds, but rejected a separate charge of rebellion.

The extradition requires approval of the state’s attorney general in order to be executed.

Spain has demanded Puigedmont’s extradition due to his key role in a disputed referendum on Catalonia’s independence last October.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium after the referendum, but was arrested while travelling in Germany on March 25.(NAN)