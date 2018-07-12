By James Emejo in Abuja

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar met Wednesday night with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives to solicit their support towards his presidential ambition.

It was learnt that Atiku also personally delivered his letter of intent to run for the presidency to the lawmakers at the meeting held behind closed doors at the National Assembly.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, reportedly presided over the meeting which had 87 members of the caucus in attendance.

Also at the meeting were some members of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), THISDAY gathered.

Atiku, however, in his letter solicited the support of the lawmakers, saying the PDP must return to power to get Nigeria working again.

The letter read in part: “After thorough consultations with my families, major stakeholders within and outside the party including party stalwarts, traditional and religious leaders, various youths and women groups, the civil society and the private sector, I, Atiku Abubakar, wish to inform you about my aspiration for the exalted office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria under the flagship of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“As stipulated by the party constitution and guidelines for nomination, it is mandatory that we go through the process of presidential party primary election.

“It is in line with this that I wish to humbly solicit your votes during this all important process.

“I am in no doubt that with your support, in will emerge victorious amongst other candidates at the forthcoming presidential primary election.

“Together, we can liberate, repair and refocus our country Nigeria. Together, we can put Nigeria back in the right pedestal. Together, we can get Nigeria working again.”

Onyema, however, commended Atiku for consulting with them as it is indicative of his recognising members of the National Assembly as an important group.

He also hinted on the wishes of lawmakers to be assured of return tickets.