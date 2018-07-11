Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Wednesday in Abuja denied beliefs that South Africans deliberately target Nigerians for killings in his country, submitting that killings involving Nigerian are rather perpetrated by criminals.

Ramaphosa who made this comment in the State House during a joint briefing with President Muhammadu Buhari said his government was however, determined to come down hard on criminals killing people, including Nigerians in South Africa.

Killings of Nigerians have been a recurrent tragedy in South Africa in recent times, thus prompting a belief that it was a xenophobic act against Nigerians by South Africans.

