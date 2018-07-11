MTN Nigeria recently empowered 100 women from the Police Officers Wives’ Association (POWA), Lagos State chapter. The women, who were elated with the gesture, were handed mobile stalls to sell products – airtime and data virtually through the use of digital gadgets.

A statement from the company explained that as part of the empowerment programme, MTN also beautified the POWA market corridor in Falomo, Ikoyi.

Representing the Commissioner of Environment, Lagos State at the tape-cutting ceremony was the General Manager of Lagos State Parks and Gardens, Bilikiss Adebiyi- Abiola, who was quoted to have said: “We are glad that MTN is making conscious effort to give back to the community and also beautify lagos through the renovation of the POWA Shopping Complex Corridor here in Ikoyi and we are glad that Lagos State is gradually becoming a greener and healthier environment.”

Also speaking at the event was the Sales and Distribution Executive, MTN Nigeria, Adekunle Adebiyi, who said: “We are really excited to unveil the new POWA corridor as this project has been a long time coming. We’d like to thank the Ministry of Environment for giving us the approval and opportunity to do this. We’re also excited to have impacted the lives of members of the POWA association.”

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of empowerment materials, which included, phones, PoS devices, chairs, tables, umbrellas and digital tablets, to the beneficiaries and the commissioning of the renovated POWA secretariat.

MTN described empowerment and renovation as part of its commitment to continually brighten the lives of its customers across Nigeria.