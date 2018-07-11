Ugo Aliogo

Leading building solutions provider, Lafarge Africa has rewarded its customers and key distributors for excellent performance in the year so far. The customers were presented with prizes such as tricycles, deep freezers, a fully sponsored trip with spouse to Dubai, smart televisions, Laptops and others.

According to a statement issued to THISDAY yesterday by the organisers, the Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa, Mr. Michel Puchercos, expressed appreciation to all the distributors for their remarkable performance.

Puchercos said: “As our customers, you are at the heart of our very existence. If you do well, we do well; if you don’t do well, we don’t do well. Such is our symbiotic relationship. So we have also chosen this time to appreciate your performance so far this year.” He added that the event also serves as an opportunity to get direct feedback from the customers on how to serve them better.

Speaking on behalf of the customers, the Managing Director of Temitope Oil Nigeria Limited, Alhaji B. Oshuntola, expressed gratitude to Lafarge Africa for the recognition and encouragement the company accords it distributors and customers.

According to him: “On behalf of my colleagues, who have received an all-expense paid trip to Dubai, I want to say a big thank you to Lafarge Africa. To whom much is given, much is expected so we promise to increase our effort as our relationship gets stronger.”

Some of the customers who were honored at the event include, Ebony The Great limited, Temitope Oil Nigeria limited, Tai Dem and Sons limited, Aunty Bose Stores, Oyin Bashy limited, Traidac Enterprises, Maseliz Enterprises, Olla Adams, Alhaja Jegede among others.