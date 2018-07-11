Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Chairman of Sokoto State Scholarship Board, Alhaji Altine Shehu Kajiji, Wednesday cautioned 100 scholarship awardees against engaging in drug abuse.

Kajiji gave the warning at a two-day orientation programme organised in Sokoto for the 100 students that were offered scholarship to study medicine and other medical-related courses in India.

He maintained that engaging in any form of drug abuse would affect their studies and could lead to their deportation.

Kajiji stressed the need for them to be good ambassadors of the state and keep away from anti-social activities.

“You should realise that government has spent huge resources to sponsor your studies in India.

“You must adhere to the rules and regulation of the community you are studying in India. Therefore, moderation should be your watchword in anything you do.

“We expect you to be good ambassadors of Sokoto State. Face your studies and endeavour to pass your exams. You should avoid anything that will affect your studies,” he said.

He noted that Sokoto State lacked adequate manpower in the health sector and other critical areas.

The chairman said the state government decided to sponsor the 100 students to undergo medicine and other medical-related courses in India in order to address the manpower shortage in the health sector in the state.

He said: “Sokoto is lacking adequate personnel in the health sector and other vital areas. That is why Governor Aminu Tambuwal earmarked huge resources to sponsor 200 students to undergo medical-related courses in India, Ukraine, Sudan and Ghana.”

He emphasised that the scholarship board would monitor their activities in India and also evaluate them.

“I want to assure you that there will be constant monitoring of your activities. We will not tolerate any failure. Once you are passing your exams, government will continue to pay your tuition and allowances,” Kajiji added.