Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday signed the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Bill into law.

Making this disclosure while briefing journalists in the State House, Senior

Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, said NFIU was the Nigerian arm of the Global Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) which he said was domiciled in the EFCC.

With Wednesday’s presidential assent, the NFIU will now be domiciled as an autonomous unit in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The NFIU has the responsibility to ensure compliance with international standards on matters bordering on money laundering and terrorism financing. It is also mandated to check suspicious transactions.

Details later…