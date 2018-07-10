DURO’S RUSSIA NOTES…

After 25 days in Russia, crisscrossing one city to the other covering the 2018 FIFA World Cup, most Nigerian sports journalists remaining in the host country have become homesick, waiting for the Mundial to end on Sunday.

Apart from communication problems that most faced at the beginning of the tournament and braved to get the job going, some have become tired of the routine food from eateries. Those who can no longer live on the ‘leaves and half cooked’ meals have taken to life of just fries and buggers.

One fellow from the south of the Niger is almost on ‘hunger strike’. He has started his own count down to Sunday when curtain will fall on Russia 2018. Pray he does not fall ill before then as he is going lean everyday.