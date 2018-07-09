Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

No fewer than 7,200 youths are to be empowered under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) in Sokoto State.

The state Coordinator of YESSO, Malam Junaidu Haliru, stated this at a training workshop for local government coordinators from Sokoto and Yobe States in Sokoto on Monday.

He said beneficiaries would be selected from six local government areas in the state and two local government areas from each of the three senatorial zones.

According to him, 1,200 youths would be selected from each of the six local government areas.

He noted that the project had formed an important foundation for the National Social Register in Nigeria.

Haliru underscored its suitability for various social safety net programmes in the country.

In a remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Dikko, expressed the state government’s commitment in addressing the challenges of poverty particularly among the youth and women in the state through employment generation and empowerment.

Dikko acknowledged the efforts of government in tackling poverty and unemployment in the

state.

“This has been demonstrated by creating enabling environment for the organised private sector participation through private, public partnership,” he added.

He stated that the Agency for Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) had been established and domiciled under the ministry for effective coordination and supervision.

Dikko urged the coordinators to re-dedicate themselves to the success of the youth employment project.

He said the training was aimed at preparing the implementing officers on the processes and requirements of the YESSO project.