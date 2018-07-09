For their continued loyalty, Dangote Cement Plc, at the weekend, announced cash and kind rewards and also a priority distributorship license for the loyal cement customers as soon as Dangote’s refinery project comes on stream next year.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who made the pledge, profoundly thanked the loyal cement distributors for their faith in the company and also assured them of consistent reward, as a form of motivation for their patronage and loyalty to the brand.

“This event today is significant for two reasons; first, it is in furtherance of our culture and practice to reward excellent performance by our customers. Secondly, it is also meant to build stronger and abiding value relationships. It is a night to say thank you for all your efforts in making Dangote Cement a household name in Nigeria and the number one preferred cement,” Dangote said.

He promised that: “As soon as our new projects come on stream, the opportunity for priority distributorship will be available to you as reward for your loyalty. Thank you for your dedication and for being our support system”

The Distributors’ award ceremony was in recognition of the Cement Distributors’ long standing commitment, devotion, loyalty and valuable contribution to the distribution and sale of Dangote Cement in 2017.

Welcoming the distributors and other customers of the company to the award ceremony, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dangote Cement, Joe Makoju said the company will forever be thankful to the distributors and all its customers for their loyalty and for making the public see the uniqueness of the Dangote cement brand.

Makoju said the distributors must have seen that they have notmade a mistake for deciding to do business with the company. He promised that the cement Company would continue to show appreciation to them and urged them to strive to sell more Dangote cement this year, with a promise that they would also be rewarded more saying; one good turn deserves another.

He said: “Our success story would not have been possible without you, our distributors, who work tirelessly to ensure that the product gets to our customers in every nooks and cranny of the country. We can never thank you enough! You have been an integral and vital part of our business over the years.”

According to him, any organisation that aspires to be ahead of the competition these days, must explore ways of not only knowing the expectations of its customers, but also how to exceed them.

The overall best customer for the reviewed period, Mr Ifenchor Lawrence of Lafenax company lauded the management of Dangote Cement for giving back significantly to their loyal customer. He said the gesture of Dangote Management is unprecedented in the industry and that, God willing, he will do all within him to sell more of the brand’s cement in order to maintain his first position.

While describing the distributors and customers as partners in creating value, Dangote said: “We are in business because of you and we will always strive to ensure that you get the best from us. We commend you, our valuable distributors, for standing by us over the years. We call on you to do more in the second half of the year…Thank you for your dedication and for being our support system”