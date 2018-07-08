Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has advised the Presidency to stop the persistent use of state apparatus to persecute the leadership of the National Assembly.

In a Facebook post on Sunday titled ‘Immediate Recipe for Peace Between The Presidency and The Parliament’, Sani also advised the legislature to accord President Muhammadu Buhari the due respect he deserves.

Senator Sani representing Kaduna Central in the Senate said the Presidency must put a stop to the use of state apparatus to hunt, frame, intimidate and persecute the federal legislators.

He further advised the executive to end the systematic demonisation of the leadership and members of the National Assembly.

His words “The presidency must end all political trials and compel all presidential appointees to honour and respect summons and accord the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives their due respect.”

The presidency, he further said, should end sponsorship of synthetic protests at the National Assembly gate.

Sani also advised his colleagues to, apart from according President Buhari due respect at all times, confirm pending presidential nominees.

While urging the legislature to speed up passage of all Executive Bills before it, the senator advised the National Assembly to forget the thought and proposal for the impeachment of President Buhari.

The legislature, he further stated, should ceasefire “on the launch of verbal cruise missiles to the Villa.”

For sometime now, there has been no love lost between the National Assembly leadership and the presidency.

There are instances when appointees of the executive like the Inspector General of Police refused to honour summons by the legislature to appear before it over the worrisome level of insecurity in the country.

There were also instances in the past when legislators like Senators Shehu Sani, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Dino Melaye were picked up by security agencies over some allegations which the legislature regarded as persecution.