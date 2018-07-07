The Edo State Ministry of Solid Minerals, Oil and Gas, has raised the alarm over illegal activities of groups and individuals who issue mining consent to companies for mining, quarrying and borrowing of pit in the state.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hon. Joseph Ugheoke, noted, “These groups and individuals go about issuing out mining consent on behalf of communities to companies interested in mining, quarrying and borrow pit operations without recourse to the extant rules.”

He said that the state government has identified such actions as the major cause of conflicts, disagreement, insecurity and breach of public peace in the affected communities.

“For the avoidance of doubts and as prescribed by the extant rules and laws governing the use of land, all requests for mining consent must first be brought to the attention of the State Government,” he said, noting the state government is the statutory custodian of all lands in the state.

Ugheoke warned that “No group, group of persons or community is allowed to give out mining consent to any mining company without due approval by the State Government.”

He added that anyone caught disregarding the extant rules relating to issuing of mining consent to companies will be made to face the force of the law.