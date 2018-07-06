James Sowole in Akure

Some residents of Odopo Ijoka area of Akure, Ondo State capital thursday raised the alarm over the arrest of two robbery suspects identified, Rotimi Adeyeye and Adeoye Bukola from the police custody.

The two suspects, it was gathered, reportedly escaped from the custody of the Special Anti – Robbery Squad of the Ondo State Police Command on Monday, which was the same day they were transferred to the place.

The suspect allegedly broke into a house of one Samuel Arifalo at Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital and robbed him of some valuables on April 30, 2018.

They were however, arrested by men of the Special Anti- Cultism Squad (SACS) based on the petition written to the Commissioner of police.

They were therefore detained by SACS men for 16 days allegedly for cultism instead of robbery.

“They (suspects) were in the custody of SACS for 16 days but some neighbours went to inform the state commissioner of police about the matter. The commissioner directed that the suspects should be transferred to the SARS for proper handling of the case.

“Unfortunately, the suspects escaped from the custody even with handcuffs in their hands and up till now the police have yet to re-arrest them “, the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying the command had begun investigation on the matter.

However, Joseph said the suspects were not arrested for robbery but for stealing and burglary.

He expressed assurance that the suspects would be rearrested.

“The command had started investigation and we have arrested all the men and officers who are in charge of SARS, they have been detained. We will get the suspects, we are already trailing them” Joseph said.