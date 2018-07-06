The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that the soon-to-be-unveiled health sector architecture of the state would be anchored on a robust public private partnership for sustained quality outcomes.

Obaseki said this while commissioning a GE 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine and a GE 64 Slice CT Scan Machine at Lily Hospital in Benin City, the state capital.

He maintained that his administration is working to make the state a medical hub where the government, private health care service providers and other groups would participate.

“We have developed a health master plan to holistically tackle the challenges confronting health care delivery in the state; the plan will be unveiled soon.

“We are excited that as we are working to improve health care at the primary level, people are already investing at the specialist end” the governor said, noting that the PRIVATE hospital’s huge investment would complement the state government’s efforts in providing quality health care services to Edo people and residents.

He called for more investments in the sector, especially in specialised health care service to check medical tourism aboard.

He commended the hospital for the procurement of the facilities, noting that they would improve patient care and boost health care delivery in the state and country in general.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Lily Hospital, Professor Joseph Ana, who took the governor round the hospital, said the facilities would ensure better diagnosis of ailments, improve health care delivery as well as provide specialised medical services in the state and country in general.

Prof. Ana expressed his delight at the state government’s resolve to collaborate with private hospitals in the state to ensure that quality health care services can be accessed by the generality of the population of the state.