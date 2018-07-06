Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Barely 24 hours after the emergence of a new Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a splinter group under the chairmanship of Buba Galadima, another youth group in Kano named Buhari/Ganduje Progressive Youth Group has also emerged with a vow to organise a three million man match in support of the duo.

The Chairman of group, Alhaji Bala Salihu Dawaki, revealed that those who are bent on factionalising the APC under the leadership of Adam Oshiomole would soon realise their mistakes, as the party would continue to remain united as one indivisible entity.

Dawaki, who is a Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Communication, explained further that the formation of the R-APC is nothing but a case of corruption fighting back in which Nigerians have already understood their antics.

The youth group known as Ranar Wanka Buhari/Ganduje Youth Progressive Group told journalists yesterday in Kano that “it is disheartening for any true democrat at a critical time to go against the political aspirations of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is known to be highly committed in salvaging Nigerians from the socio-economic bondage they found themselves.

“It is clear that today, there is a gang-up against Buhari for his doggedness to stand for the cause of Nigeria by introducing pragmatic policies which are in tandem with the on-going fight against corruption and the mass looting of the country’s treasury.

“Let me assure you that the splinter group is dead on arrival and would not even see the light of day because Nigerians are firmly behind President Buhari, and together, they would make the country great.”

He added that in the last three years, the governments at the centre and in Kano have shown that they mean well for Nigeria by fighting corruption, economic growth, agricultural transformation, youth employment through N-Power and the police recruitments as well as other paramilitary personnel.

Commenting on the “tremendous progress recorded in Kano State,” the group said Ganduje has completely turned around the state to a mega city through massive infrastructural development.