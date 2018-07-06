Air Peace said it has closed a deal with Benue state government to start operating flights to the state capital, Makurdi in a few weeks’ time.

At the signing ceremony, the Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, assured that the airline would deliver exceptional flight experience to residents of Benue and others travelling on the Makurdi route.

The airline said the route would be serviced by an Embraer 145 jet under Air Peace Hopper, the airline’s subsidiary and the flights to Benue would terminate at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Markudi.

The operations, Olajide confirmed, would cover Abuja-Makurdi-Abuja and Lagos-Makurdi-Lagos.On his part, the Chief of Staff to Benue State Governor, Terwase Obunde, assured Air Peace of the government’s support to ensure its success on the Makurdi route.

The commissioner, who represented the state Governor, Chief Samuel Ortom, said the government was grateful to Air Peace for accepting its proposal to fly to Makurdi. The government, he added, would cooperate with the airline to ensure the launch of the route without delay.

Air Peace recently acquired six Embraer 145 jets it plans to deploy to underserved and unserved routes in Nigeria and the West Coast of Africa, including Asaba, Bauchi, Kaduna, Osubi, Nigerian Air Force Base (Port Harcourt), Abidjan, Douala,Lome, Monrovia and Niamey. The carrier has also acquired two Boeing 777 aircraft for its long-haul flights to Dubai, Sharjah, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg.