Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on the federal government to immortalise the late former Governor of Central Bank, Mallam Adamu Ciroma.

Saraki, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, called on government to immortalise Ciroma by naming a strategic national monument after him.

He described the death of the former minister of Finance as a monumental loss to the nation saying with the death of Ciroma, Nigeria has lost one of its illustrious sons and highly respected elder statesman, with vast experience in many spheres of life.

“Although death is painful, but it gladdens my heart that late Ciroma lived a worthy and successful life,” he said.

“As a public servant, late Ciroma’s integrity was unparalleled, as a politician, he was unblemished and as a journalist, he was among the finest breed.”

Saraki added: “Indeed there is no word or adjective that will be enough to describe late Ciroma, considering his invaluable contributions to the development of the country.

“We have lost a detribalised Nigerian, bridge builder and a strong pillar for nation’s unity. He will surely be remembered for his forthrightness and integrity. We shall miss him greatly.”

Ciroma died on Thursday in Abuja. He was aged 83.