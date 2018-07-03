Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday called on the federal government to arrest all the debtors alleged to be indebted to the tune of about N5.4 trillion to the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

This was made known at the 70th birthday celebration of NLC General Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson in Abuja.

AMCON last week revealed that about 350 Nigerians were responsible for the N5.4 trillion debt profile of the corporation.

Speaking at the event, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba declared that allowing debtors to owe such amount constitute a threat to the nation’s economy and society at large.

He decried the manner with which the debt recovery is being handled, adding: “how can 350 Nigerians in a country of 200 million people be allowed to burrowed N5.4 trillion from our banks without paying back the debt?

There’s no situation that warrants that it is our money, hard earned por people money of poor workers, tax that was used by the banks, and but yet 350 persons burrowed N5.4 trillion, yet we are always lamenting that there is no money.

“And yet, the money has not been recovered. And they are living in their comfort zones. They should be arrested and those money be recovered from them.”

Also speaking, NLC Vice President, Peter Adeyemi tasked the federal government on the new minimum wage, insisting that the right time to implement the new pay package was now.

Aseyemi observed that the organised labour were running out of patient with the government over the delay in announcing the new minimum wage.