A farmer, an analyst and three other lucky subscribers have emerged as the third set of winners of the customer-reward promo, Go Russia, organised by telecommunications company, Globacom.

The five winners departed the country for Russia in the evening after a send-off ceremony held at the company’s headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The lucky winners include Aseruoma Glory Aworiwo from Delta State, Ajayi Odunayo Felix from Oyo State, Ojokojo Ernest Paul from Delta State, Izuchukwu Kizito Alih from Enugu State and Oladele Oluseyi Adetokunbo from Osun State.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Globacom stated that that the new set of five winners brought to 17 the number of Glo subscribers who have so far gone on the all-expense-paid trip to Russia out of the 22 lucky winners who will eventually benefit from the promo.

According to Globacom, “12 subscribers have returned from Russia after visits to different monuments, tourist attractions and historical sites where they were treated to delightful experiences in Russia”.

The company congratulated the winners for emerging in the promo, and also commended them for being loyal to the network over the years. Globacom advised them to represent Nigeria and the Glo brand well in the east European nation.

It said that the last set of five winners would be unveiled the following week after the last draw.

The winners on their part commended Globacom for introducing the promo. One of the winners, Oluseyi Adetokunbo, an Analyst in a Microfinance Bank said, “I was excited when I received the call, but my colleagues said it was a scam. Now I can confirm to them that it is real”.

Another winner, Aseruoma Glory Aworiwo, declared, “I did not believe when I got a call from Glo to inform me that I won. It was until I got to the Glo outlet on Warri-Sapele Road that I realized it was true. Nigerians should keep on using Glo; you don’t know, it might be your turn next time”. Similarly, Ajayi Odunayo Felix, a fish farmer, thanked Globacom for the wonderful opportunity to travel outside the country. “I am so excited as this will be the first time I have traveled outside West Africa”.

At the ceremony, a reception was also held for the first and second batches of winners who recently returned from Russia. One of the Batch 1 winners, Joseph Oladunjoye, said he had great fun in Russia. “Globacom treated us like kings. It was a wow experience, the food was wow; the hotel accommodation was wow; the treatment was wow. Thanks Glo”, he enthused.

To participate in the promo, Globacom said that subscribers need to use N3,000 on Voice calls or a minimum of N5,000 on Voice and Data. It explained that incremental usage of N500 over N3000 for Voice or N5,000 for Voice and Data attracts an extra entry to the draw, adding that the more the airtime used by subscribers, the higher the chances of winning.

Interested customers can participate in the promo by sending GO to 240 on the Glo network.