Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abububakar, has asked the owner of online platform,alibaba.com, Jack Ma, not to allow his platform to be used to thwart Nigeria’s democracy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had raised the alarm that its permanent voters cards (PVCs) were being cloned and sold online.

In a statement signed by Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, INEC said it received reports of attempts to clone Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and sell them online.

Atiku who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in an open letter by the Director General of his campaign organisation, Gbenga Daniel, described it as “an egregious breach of Nigeria’s electoral integrity and our national security.

“We are very concerned about this security breach because it threatens Nigeria’s desire to build strong institutions like the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“A situation like this could lead to massive vote buying and thus thwart our efforts and instead create strong men where we want to enable strength in institutions.”

Atiku reminded Jack Ma that PVCs were used in the 2015 Nigerian elections and there was no breach even though alibaba platform was in existence then.

“That precedence leads me to believe that if alibaba.com refuses to lend its platform to those unscrupulous elements who want to thwart Nigeria’s democracy, we would greatly increase the chances of a free and fair Nigerian election in 2019.

“Therefore, I appeal to you to use your good offices to permanently remove these items from alibaba.com,” he said.

The former vice president further advised the platform to consider sharing its information with Nigeria’s security apparatus that might help expose any impropriety.

He noted the allegations, counter allegations and investigations into election meddling in the 2016 American presidential elections.

“These occurrences have ensnared several technology, IT and social media platforms including Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and Twitter just to mention a few.

“Their involvement has had far reaching political and economic impact which has affected their market capitalisation and consumer confidence.

“It is also in the light of preventing such a scenario involving Nigeria and alibaba.com that I make these appeals. I trust that I can count on your cooperation,” he added.