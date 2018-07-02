By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi
Following the resignation of the erstwhile Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Mr. Nuhu Gidado, the state Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Monday swore in a new deputy, Audu Sule Katagum, consequent upon his screening and confirmation by the state House of Assembly last Friday.
The swearing-in ceremony which was held at the multi-purpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi metropolis, had the Grand Khadi of the state, Dahiru Abubakar Ningi, administer the oath of allegiance and office in the absence of the state Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar.
In his speech shortly after taking the oath of office, Katagum assured the people that he will support the administration in ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state in the remaining period of the tenure.
The new deputy governor declared that “now we will hit the ground running. We will put our heads together to ensure that the people of the state got the best out of the administration”.
According to him, Governor Abubakar deserved to be re-elected considering the various developments the state had witnessed since the inception of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in 2015.
In his speech at the occasion, Governor Abubakar charged the new deputy governor to abide by the oaths of office, allegiance and abide by the rule of law and code of conduct in the discharge of his official duties.
The governor used the occasion to warn that his administration would not condone any act of sabotage, while saying that any act to derail the administration would be resisted from every angle.
He explained that the choice of Katagum as the new deputy governor was necessitated by the resignation of Nuhu Gidado over a month ago.
He then urged the new deputy governor to be loyal and support him (Governor Abubakar) in the running of the affairs of the state in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.