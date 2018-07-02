By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Following the resignation of the erstwhile Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Mr. Nuhu Gidado, the state Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Monday swore in a new deputy, Audu Sule Katagum, consequent upon his screening and confirmation by the state House of Assembly last Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony which was held at the multi-purpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi metropolis, had the Grand Khadi of the state, Dahiru Abubakar Ningi, administer the oath of allegiance and office in the absence of the state Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar.

In his speech shortly after taking the oath of office, Katagum assured the people that he will support the administration in ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state in the remaining period of the tenure.

The new deputy governor declared that “now we will hit the ground running. We will put our heads together to ensure that the people of the state got the best out of the administration”.