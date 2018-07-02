By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend expressed his sympathy with victims of Kaduna gas explosion, saying his heart is with them in this hour of distress.

In a statement, presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari was touched by the loss of human lives and economic ruin suffered by these “hard working Nigerians striving to make a living through honest labour.”

He quoted the president as saying “as a human being, I fully understand the economic impact of this accident on the lives of these hard working Nigerians.”

He added that Buhari advised Nigerians to pay greater attention to safety procedures and precautionary measures in their business places, observing that precautionary measures can help to avert disasters.