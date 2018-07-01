If familiar with former Kano State governor and Senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Kwankwaso, you’d know he is one politician not given to vain talks. Hardly so! You may pause, take an introspective break and reflect on this, you can rarely count how many times you’ve heard him speak.

But, last week, he took certain steps which raised genuine questions about what his ulterior intentions could be. First, he was not at the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention, because according to him, he did not want to embarrass the party. Two, he chose to visit Ekiti State, where he reportedly campaigned for the PDP ahead of the July 14 governorship poll. And lastly, he paid former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar a surprise visit – all in the same week.

Well, it is already public knowledge that Kwankwaso seeks to be Nigeria’s president. But he has refused to link any of these to his ambition. Yet, the discerning can always connect the dots. Apart from clearly, establishing the fact that he was done with the APC, he has not shown his hands yet. So, what does he really want? Observers can only hope that the question finds its answer pretty soon as the nation journeys towards 2019.