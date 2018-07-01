David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Quality healthcare has been identified as one of the major challenges facing Nigerians living in rural areas.

The area welfare specialist officer of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Mr. Chidi Ibeakuzie stated during the handing over of a recently renovated community hospital to members of the community at Nri, Anaocha local government area of Anambra state.

He said while urban dwellers have less problem with accessing healthcare, this constituted a major challenge to those living in rural area, and that the church has stepped in to help affected communities.

The church which is into the renovation and equipping of hospitals across Nigeria said that it took specific interest in providing quality healthcare for rural dwellers because of the dire need, faced by the people.

Ibeakuzie said the church has used its philanthropic arm, known as LDS Charities to provide succour for rural dwellers by renovating and equipping primary health centres and full blown hospitals in villages across Nigeria.

“When we came to this hospital months ago, we saw that the place was not fit to provide quality healthcare. The environment was not conducive, and they lacked everything from amenities to drugs.

“We had to go to work immediately, and we tiled the entire floor, reroofed the building and painted it, then donated drugs and other facilities which we thought were lacking.”

The Chief Matron of the centre, Mrs. Celine Iwuchukwu in an interview stated that when the church first came to them and notified them of their intention to renovate the hospital, they thought it to be a joke, especially as many other groups have approached them previously and failed.

“We thank the church for making this happen. Saying they will do is one thing, and doing it actually is another.

“We are so happy for this gesture. These people are not the first people to approach us with such gesture, but they never did it. That was why we did not take them seriously when they first came, but we became convinced later on because workers came and began work almost immediately.”

The President General of Nri community, Chief Kelvin Obiegbuna who received the renovated hospital on behalf of the people said, “What you people are doing is working for humanity, and we are happy that you are doing it without grudges.

“At a time when churches have become known for only collecting from the poor, your church is giving back freely to the people. That is the difference between your church and others.”