The saying that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics may after all be true. In fact, with the current scenario playing out in the Nigeria’s politics as the 2019 election approaches, one cannot but agree with this axiom. Anyone who is familiar with the Ogun State politics would remember the ‘war’ between two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senator Buruji Kashamu. The war was about who controls the party structure of the state. While it lasted, both refused to see eye-to-eye. Efforts to settle the fight by many stakeholders proved abortive, as they vowed not to surrender. But as the next general election draws near, the warring factions have finally settled.

This was made possible at a closed-door meeting, which took place a few weeks ago in Abuja. The former Ogun State governor, Kashamu and Senator Ben Bruce had met with the sole aim of resolving the issues that had rocked the Ogun State chapter of the party for years. The reason for the reconciliation, it was also gathered, was not unconnected with their plans to pull resources to defeat Governor Ibikunle Amosun.