The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Thursday congratulated Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, who clocked 65 years Thursday.

The gaffer born on June 28 1953 in Mannheim Germany was hosted to a reception by staff of Eagles’ team base hotel in Essentuki yesterday.

The birthday is coming a day after his wards left the World Cup for their respective bases in Europe after Nigeria lost to Argentina in St Petersburg.

The former OGC Nice of France coach was appointed to lead Eagles in November 2016 and steered the team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with a game to spare.

Rohr’s contract was extended by the NFF till 2020.

“Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles Coach Gernot Rohr. The staff at the Essentuki Team Base Camp offered him a cake and bouquet of flowers to celebrate his day,” the Nigerian Football Federation tweeted, with a picture of a celebrating Rohr surrounded by staff of the base camp.

Rohr has been in charge of the Super Eagles for 20 games, winning nine, losing six and drawing five.