Africa’s last hope at the World Cup Senegal, failed to qualify for the knockout phase after 0-1 defeat by South American representative, Colombia.

It was the first time since 1982 edition in Spain that no African team qualified from the group stage.

Interestingly, only Senegal (2002) Cameroon (1990) and Ghana (2010) have managed to progress up to the quarter final phase.

But on Thursday, Senegal, which tied four points with Japan, were edged out via the fair play rule for the breaking of ties.

While Japan has four cautions, the Teranga Lions were booked six times.

FC Barcelona defender, Yeri Mina, scored the only goal for Colombia in the 74th minute.