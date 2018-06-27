…Cautions APC against alleged rigging Plans

Ezigbo Onyebuchi in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the result of the independent public poll conducted by the NOI Polls, which reveals that its candidate in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, Professor Kolapo Olusola, is leading his All Progressives Congress (APC)’s rival, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

“Indeed, the PDP is not surprised at the outcome of the polls conducted by one of the leading, impartial country-specific and research-based polling bodies in Africa, as such represents the natural response by the people to the sterling performance of Governor Ayo Fayose as well as the popularity of the PDP candidate”, PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Olagbondiyan.

“It is instructive that the poll reflected the fact that the PDP candidate enjoys overwhelming support across the three senatorial districts while leading in goodwill among the broader voting demography cutting across all age and gender categories across the state with a significant 8-point margin against Fayemi,” he added.

While congratulating Olusola, the PDP noted that even without the poll, the APC and its candidate, who had been rejected by the people, are aware that they have no stand in the election, hence their desperate resort to various clandestine schemes to rig the election.

The PDP warned the APC to respect the will of the people and desist from its plots to use compromised INEC and security officials to manipulate the election, as such will attract the legitimate wrath of the people.

The opposition party added, “The APC must however note that people of Ekiti state are at alert and ready to resist any attempt by anybody whatsoever to subvert their will at this election even as we restate our resolve with the people to ensure that in this election, only the wishes and aspirations of the people prevail.”