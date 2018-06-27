David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has said that his leadership of the party will accept wholy, the outcome of the forthcoming Supreme Court judgment on the leadership tussle in the party.

Oye and Chief Martin Agbaso have been tussling over the leadership of the party, with Agbaso insisting on his being the national chairman of the party, just as the tussle has gone up to the Supreme Court.

Oye, in a press statement reacting to recent reports in national dailies stating that members of the party loyal to him were jubilating after meeting him in Abuja, said that there was no iota of truth in the report.

The national chairman in the press statement, which he personally signed, denied holding any meeting in Abuja with his supporters, stating that he has been outside the country and could not have met anyone, let alone rejoice over a Supreme Court judgment that was yet to be delivered.

He said the report was merely fabricated to undo his leadership of the party, adding that he has implicit confidence in the judiciary, and would abide by whatever the outcome of the judgment is.

Part of the press release read: “I am not given to responding to frivolous and mendacious media reports, but I am compelled to express deep pain and shock at a report allegedly linking my name to jubilation over Supreme Court judgment.

“I wish to state without any equivocation that the said report was the handiwork of mischief makers maliciously targeted at creating disaffection between me and our great party on the one hand and the revered Justices of the Supreme Court on the other. But unknown to these turncoat and confused politicians the Supreme Court as the highest arbiter in the land does not pander to such disruptive and tendentious emotionalism and inanities.

“The truth of the matter is that we have absolute confidence in the Nigerian judiciary, which informed our decision to seek redress in the court of law even when it was evident (in our thinking) that those seeking to reap where they did not sow lacked the moral justification to do so.”

He continued, saying: “I wish to state the umpteenth time that there was no veracity whatsoever in the trending report. Again there was no time APGA leaders met in Abuja of recent, let alone discussing anything related to the impending judgment.

“To prove that the report was a figment of the imagination of its authors, I wish to observe that I have been outside the country since June 8, 2018 and yet to return. Where and how then did I meet anybody in Abuja?”