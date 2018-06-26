Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Following the killing of over 100 people in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South Local Government Areas, the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris has ordered the redeployment of the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, with immediate effect.

He was replaced by Yobe State-born Bala Ciroma, who was until his new position the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

It is not certain if the redeployment has to do with his handling of the crisis and the ‘huge’ casualty figure he released to the press.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, neither gave reasons for his redeployment and the new posting.

Ciroma was one-time the Head of Operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.