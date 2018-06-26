Jonathan Eze

Tourists and football fans across the world are swamping around an ongoing art and culture exhibition centre set up by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Moscow, Russia.

While the players are exhibiting their talents and projecting Nigeria’s football prowess, so also is the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, also showcasing Nigeria to the world.

The exhibition which opened earlier in the week has witnessed an influx of visitors.

Incidentally, it is the only one of its kind as Nigeria is the only one of the other 31 World Cup countries in Russia having such an exhibition.

It is features series of past apparels of the Nigerian football teams, historical photographs dating back to 1949 as well as other arts and culture materials from different parts of Nigeria.

According to Runsewe, there was an influx of visitors to the Nigerian exhibition ground last Friday which coincidentally was the day Nigeria recorded an emphatic 2-0 win over Iceland to get into contention of crossing the Group D hurdle.

“It was amazing”, Runsewe remarked when a telephone call was put to him. He informed that many people watched the Nigerian match at the exhibition ground.

“The blood pressure of many Nigerians and other fans here must have risen, especially in that nervy first half.

“God of Hosts must have visited us making a positive turn-around for us in the second half”, remarked Runsewe.

“I encourage the players to remain focused for the next matches. I strongly believe we can beat Argentina, even though a draw may be sufficient for us to go to the next round.

“I never believed that we can get so much support playing in a foreign land, but I am amazed at the type of support we got at the stadium and especially by the foreign visitors to our exhibition, said Runsewe.