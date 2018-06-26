Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai in Niger State is to graduate 6,348 at a combined convocation taking place on Saturday during ,which developmental projects executed on the campus at the cost of N7 billion would also be inaugurated.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution Prof. Mohammed Nasir Maiturari, who disclosed this yesterday at a press conference in Minna, the state capital, also said the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru would be honoured with the honorary fellowship of the institution, even as a seasoned internationally acclaimed Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Lemu would receive the Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters of the university at the convocation.

Out of the graduating students, the vice chancellor said 29 passed with First Class, 1281 Second Class upper, 3290 Second Class lower and 1613 would receive third class certificates, just as 135 would get pass degrees.

Maiturari said for the first time, 118 post-graduate students would receive their certificates with 36 of them getting Masters Degrees and 82 post-graduate diploma certificates.