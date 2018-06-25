The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has expressed joy at news that Super Eagles’ goaltender Carl Ikeme has entered into complete remission from acute leukemia. This means he would now depart hospital as he begins journey to full recovery.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said in Saint Petersburg yesterday that the Federation was delighted that the 32 –year old has made the significant improvement to attain remission and gradual recovery from the ailment.

“We are indeed very happy and we rejoice with Ikeme on his progress. This is very good news that, I believe, will further inspire our Super Eagles ahead of their big World Cup match against Argentina tomorrow.

“Now that he has made the very important progress to remission, our prayer is for him to attain full recovery in the shortest time possible,” Sanusi said.

On Saturday, Ikeme announced on his twitter handle: “After a tough year and intense chemotherapy treatment I would like to let everyone know I am in complete REMISSION. I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality.

“I would like to thank my family/friends, to start with who have gone above and beyond for me. The support I have received from Wolves/Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world has been hard to put into words. I can’t thank everyone at the Christie and Heartlands Hospital enough for their care!!! What next who knows…I’m just taking it a day at a time.”

In March this year, chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation including the President (Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick), First Vice President (Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi) and General Secretary (Dr. Mohammed Sanusi) visited Ikeme at The Christie and Heartlands Clinic, Manchester to wish him quick recovery. They were accompanied by Super Eagles’ Team Administrator (Dayo Enebi, who present to Ikeme the team’s World Cup jersey, autographed by all the players), Goalkeepers’ Trainer (Alloy Agu) and Media officer Toyin Ibitoye. This was on the margin of a friendly match between Nigeria and Serbia in London.

Ikeme, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in England, was in goal for Nigeria’s first three matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying series (home and away against Swaziland in the preliminary stage, and away to Zambia in the opener to the group phase campaign) before being diagnosed of acute leukemia.