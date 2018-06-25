A Jos Upper Area Court in Plateau State, sitting in Kasuwan Nama on Monday sentenced an applicant, Amos Adamu, 27, to two years imprisonment for rape and criminal conspiracy.

The presiding judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of rape and criminal conspiracy.

Mohammed, who did not give the convict an option of fine, said that the punishment would serve as deterrent to others, who might want to engage in similar acts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigative Department on April 27 by one Dorothy Titus.

Gokwat said that the convict in company with two other persons now at large, ganged-raped a lady at Rukuba Road in Jos.

He said that during police investigation, it was discovered that the victim got intoxicated from a substance, suspected to be drugs, which was given to her by the convict and his gang.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 97 and 283 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.(NAN)