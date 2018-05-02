Mary Ekah

Following her promise to Chimamanda Adichie at the PEN World Voices Festival, former US secretary of State Hillary Clinton has updated her Twitter bio. This comes after the organisers of the 2018 PEN World Voices Festival, rated Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichies session as their most popular.

Themed “Resist and Reimagine” the festival held last week in New York where Adichie had a dialogue with American Lawyer and Politician Hillary Clinton on “The future of Women and Girls around the world”

In a statement, Suzanne Nossel, CEO of Pen America wrote “We want to thank Chimamanda Adichie for making the closing evening of our 2018 PEN World Voices Festival so memorable and so moving. We put on hundreds of events each year and have been privileged to host many luminaries, but that night was an absolute stand-out along every dimension. “

“We cannot imagine anyone else who could have shared a stage with the legendary Hillary Rodham Clinton with as much poise and grace. Her warmth and openness was met in kind, giving us a glimpse of Secretary Clinton that few are fortunate enough to see. “

“We have been inundated with emails from those who attended and were so thankful to witness what has become our most popular and thought provoking session. When we need the very best that the literary community has to offer, we are grateful we can turn to Chimamanda, and she never disappoints.”

Adichie’s session went viral across social media when she questioned why Hillary Clinton chose to lead her social media bio with her personal accomplishments. Adichie said she wanted to know if it was Clinton’s choice to first identify as wife.

Clinton’s Twitter bio now reads: “2016 Democratic Nominee, SecState, Senator, hair icon, Mom, Wife, Grandma x2, lawyer, advocate, fan of walks in the woods & standing up for our democracy.”