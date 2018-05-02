Elder statesman Chief Emeka Anyaoku has urged the electorate to make restructuring a condition for voting for candidates in next year’s election.

Anyaoku’s advocacy got for support from the President-General General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Highl Chief John Nwoko, who also called for a “ detribalised leadership” and former military of the old Rivers State in the 1970s, General Zamani Lekwot.

Anyaoku was the Guest Speaker at the a Symposium on “ Leasrrship and the Future of Nigeria” in honour of the late leader of Afenifere and NADECO, Senator Abraham Adesanya, who died 10 years ago.

The Chairman of the occasion was former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who said Adesanya’s “ politics of principle” should inspire today’s politicians.

Among the dignitaries in attendance at the memorial gathering were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for Vice President Atiku Abubakar and General Alani Akinrinade.