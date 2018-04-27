Duro Ikhazuagbe

Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria thursday sealed a N60million partnership deal with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to become the proud sponsors of the federation’s Men’s National Division 1 and 2 leagues.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony in Lagos thursday, the Managing Director of Total, Nicolas Terraz said that the partnership was one of the ways the oil and gas company was helping to develop Nigerian sports.

He recalled that in 2016 Total became the title sponsor of the bi-annually African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“So this sponsorship of the Nigerian basketball is a bold step in keeping with our philosophy and ambition. It is a two-year deal and we are hopeful it will produce a lot of results in grassroots development,” observed the Total chief executive.

Under the sponsorship agreement, Total will become the proud sponsors of the NBBF men’s national divisions 1 and 2. “For us, this sponsorship is another way of reinforcing our partnership with Nigeria and our desire to support the development of Nigerian sports.

Having been in business in the country in the last 60 years, Terraz stressed: “We know that in Nigeria sports simply means unity, friendship, solidarity and energy.”

President of the NBBF, Ahmadu Musa Kida, thanked the oil and gas major for helping to develop the game through the sponsorship.

Kida who also doubles as the Deputy Managing Director of Total, described the partnership as the first in the history of the lower league played previously without any sponsor.

“This is the first time the federation is securing sponsorships for any of its lower leagues. Without this Total’s sponsorship, administering the league to enable it achieve its set objectives would have been difficult,” Kida said.

Although no tentative dates have been fixed for the commencement of the Men’s National Division 1 and 2, the NBBF boss noted that 74 teams, two from each of the 36 states and Abuja are to feature in the lower Division 2.

The Total Men’s National Division 1 League would feature the eight teams each in Atlantic and Savannah conferences respectively.