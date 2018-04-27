Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, has asked Nigerians to stop lamenting over the state of insecurity and killings by suspected herdsmen and get ready to sack the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Falae also said the Nigerian electorate should not vote for the APC or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in future elections because neither of them can boost of any manifesto or policies that would impart positively on the lives of the people.

Speaking on the spate of killings of innocent citizens, especially the inability of the authorities to put an end to the carnage, Falae said the only alternative left to Nigerians is to wait and vote out the administration.

“What we are doing and what we hope to achieve is to replace this administration that is doing nothing about this callous killing of innocent Nigerians. We are urging Nigerians to vote out this administration and replace them with a more purposeful SDP administration,” he said.

On the outcome of the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the SDP held yesterday in Abuja, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation said the party looked for ways of restructuring its organs in order to accommodate the high profile politicians trooping into SDP.

He expressed optimism that SDP would emerge victorious in the coming elections.