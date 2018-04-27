Dana Air has announced plans to introduce Owerri- Abuja –Owerri flights on May 1.

The airline said that it is part of its commitment to meet the travel needs of its passengers from Imo state and also to connect every part of Nigeria through seamless air travel.

“This is part of our commitment towards providing dependable options for the good people of Imo state and ensuring seamless travel for business and leisure travelers,” ‘Dana Air’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa said.

Ezenwa said the airline which currently operates over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Owerri, would operate flights from the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri to Abuja and back on Mondays to Fridays and Sundays.

“From May 1, 2018, we will operate one flight from Owerri to Abuja on Mondays to Fridays at 12.33pm and Abuja to Owerri at 2.16pm. On Sundays, Owerri to Abuja flights will be at 5.31pm and Abuja to Owerri at 12.06pm.’’

He noted that the airline had to create a flight from Owerri to Abuja as a result of the overwhelming calls from its guests, who had enjoyed its uninterrupted schedule and on-time departures from Lagos to Owerri and assured guests of the airline’s commitment towards providing a reliable and affordable service across its route network.

He advised the airline’s customers to visit its website www.flydanaair.com or any of its sales outlets at Imo Condorde Hotel in Owerri, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Silverbird Galleria in Lagos and all other airport sales desk for fares as low as 18,000 one way and 45,000 business class tickets.