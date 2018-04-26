As part of its new focus on the youth segment and further to the launch of UNiFi product, its new youth focused digital banking initiative, Unity Bank Plc recently rewarded the creativity of three young persons.

These recipients – referred to as Unifiers – demonstrated their innovativeness and distinguished themselves in an online competition.

The UniFiers initiative was conceived as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) which was instituted to empower young people who had developed definitive initiatives that had an impact on their immediate communities.

A statement from the bank explained that each of them were celebrated at the recent UNIFI-launch held at the University of Lagos.

The three successful candidates received rewards of half a million naira each for displaying their projects online as part of the UniFiers challenge and garnering highest number of votes from fans who endorsed their respective projects in each of the project category.

According to the GM, Products & Channels of the bank, Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo, “the UniFiers project is aimed at encouraging creativity and motivating Nigerian youths”, adding that, “the bank identified three broad categories for the competition which included the lanterns: targeting science & technology innovation; the Humanitarians: riding on social development and charity; and the builders – highlighting excellence in art, design and culture”.

The winners that emerged included: Tolulope Falope – Builders category, Mobolaji Oriola – Humanitarian category and Albert Kure – Lantern Category.

UniFi is Unity bank’s new youth-focused proposition. In addition to an affordable Savings account offering, Unifi also offers a lifestyle app which provides customers with a full digital platform, packaged to appeal to undergraduates and young professionals.

The Group Head Retail & SME Banking Group, Mr. Funwa Akinmade, who addressed students during the launch also described UniFi as a “product for the youth generation which offers a full digital experience that does not require them to ever visit the bank’s branch.”